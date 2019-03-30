Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SA

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SA

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is on the campaign trail in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where the party is hoping to unseat the African National Congress.

DA supporters welcome party leader Mmusi Maimane in Kimberley during the opposition party's election campaign in the province. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
DA supporters welcome party leader Mmusi Maimane in Kimberley during the opposition party's election campaign in the province. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has hit out at the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and accused them of being divisive.

Maimane is on the campaign trail in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Saturday where the party is hoping to unseat the African National Congress.

Maimane apologised for his poor Afrikaans but used the language anyway to urge for unity in South Africa.

Maimane hit out at politicians who say white people should vote for certain parties, and black people should vote for others.

He said it was apartheid and the DA wanted to see a South Africa for all the people.

He accused the Freedom Front Plus of being divisive for campaigning just for white votes.

The FF Plus took votes off the DA in by-elections in recent months.

The most recent by-election was in a Krugersdorp ward this week where the FF Plus got almost 30% of the vote, up from six percent in 2016 in the ward, whereas the DA fell from 89% to 70%.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA