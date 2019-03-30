Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SA

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane has hit out at the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) and accused them of being divisive.

Maimane is on the campaign trail in Kimberley, Northern Cape, on Saturday where the party is hoping to unseat the African National Congress.

Maimane apologised for his poor Afrikaans but used the language anyway to urge for unity in South Africa.

DA Leader @MmusiMaimane arrives at the Northern Cape Manifesto launch.



This is what CHANGE looks like. The people of the Northern Cape are ready for a DA government!#AndrewLouwforPremier pic.twitter.com/giMFquVIQa — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 30, 2019

Maimane hit out at politicians who say white people should vote for certain parties, and black people should vote for others.

He said it was apartheid and the DA wanted to see a South Africa for all the people.

He accused the Freedom Front Plus of being divisive for campaigning just for white votes.

The FF Plus took votes off the DA in by-elections in recent months.

The most recent by-election was in a Krugersdorp ward this week where the FF Plus got almost 30% of the vote, up from six percent in 2016 in the ward, whereas the DA fell from 89% to 70%.