-
-
-
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in need
UCT graduate Ruby Chikwiri says the campaign is receiving an overwhelming amount of support.
JOHANNESBURG - Many graduating students don’t really have the formal wear appropriate for a graduation ceremony.
This has prompted one of them, UCT graduate Ruby Chikwiri to launch the #DressAGraduate campaign.
She spoke to Joanne Joseph on the 702 Afternoon Drive to share more details about the initiative.
"I have been thinking a lot about the financial strain whilst you are trying to graduate and finish your degree, so I thought 'why not do something positive for my fellow graduate'. I decided to start the #DressAGraduate initiative on Twitter, which collects clothing that is graduation-appropriate attire.
"It also seeks to look for makeup artists, photographers and hair stylists who will be willing to offer their services complementary."
#DressAGraduate @merlotmami— Ruby Chikwiri #DressAGraduate (@Ruby_Chikwiri) March 29, 2019
Location: CPT, Southern Suburbs
Sizes:
Black & grey dress-14
Black with sleeves dress- 10
black sleeveless -12 pic.twitter.com/ZGmaZ2OSMv
#DressAGraduate @zee_maps— Ruby Chikwiri #DressAGraduate (@Ruby_Chikwiri) March 26, 2019
Location: DBN, Westville
Sizes:
Both dresses- 32 pic.twitter.com/gTqkOzY3IN
Chikwiri says the campaign is receiving an overwhelming amount of support.
"People who want to donate have also contacted me, I put their items online so graduate can look, should they be interested in any of the items. They contact me to let me know and from then on we sort out the logistics."
Listen to the audio below for more.
Timeline
