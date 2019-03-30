Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim

Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.

FILE: ANC deputy secretary Jesse Duarte. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
FILE: ANC deputy secretary Jesse Duarte. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jesse Duarte says the revelations at the state capture inquiry impact on the integrity of the ruling party members.

The governing party says it will testify at the commission after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that the company made large donations to government officials, including some in the ANC’s top six.

Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry has implicated several ANC heavyweights.

Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.

But Duarte has defended the ruling party: “In all likelihood there are no facts, Mr Agrizzi has every right to go the Zondo commission and we have every right to go there and question him.”

Duarte believes there are no facts to back up the allegations made by Agrizzi.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA