Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim

Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jesse Duarte says the revelations at the state capture inquiry impact on the integrity of the ruling party members.

The governing party says it will testify at the commission after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that the company made large donations to government officials, including some in the ANC’s top six.

Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry has implicated several ANC heavyweights.

But Duarte has defended the ruling party: “In all likelihood there are no facts, Mr Agrizzi has every right to go the Zondo commission and we have every right to go there and question him.”

Duarte believes there are no facts to back up the allegations made by Agrizzi.