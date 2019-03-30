Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary Jesse Duarte says the revelations at the state capture inquiry impact on the integrity of the ruling party members.
The governing party says it will testify at the commission after former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the commission that the company made large donations to government officials, including some in the ANC’s top six.
Agrizzi’s testimony at the state capture inquiry has implicated several ANC heavyweights.
Agrizzi told the commission that several high-ranking party members were on Bosasa’s payroll to secure, among others, government tenders.
But Duarte has defended the ruling party: “In all likelihood there are no facts, Mr Agrizzi has every right to go the Zondo commission and we have every right to go there and question him.”
Duarte believes there are no facts to back up the allegations made by Agrizzi.
More in Business
-
Ongoing Sars strike ‘won’t affect’ revenue collection
-
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings review
-
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's review
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.