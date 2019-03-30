Popular Topics
IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert

#GcwalisaiMabhida, which means fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in isiZulu, is taking place on Saturday evening in Durban, where a host of artists in the popular genre are set to perform.

Siyanda Ntenga on his way to Gcwalisa iMabhida. Picture: Siyanda Ntenga/Twitter.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Maskandi music lovers from KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa have put their best foot forward for the biggest concert in the music genre's history.

The event is the brainchild of maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose, borrowing from the success of hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up series of concerts. Tickets for the concert have sold out.

Former President Jacob Zuma is also set to attend the event, while Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has wished concert organisers and goers well.

Concert-goers have shared the unique outfits they're donning at the stadium under the concert's hashtag.

