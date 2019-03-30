IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert

#GcwalisaiMabhida, which means fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in isiZulu, is taking place on Saturday evening in Durban, where a host of artists in the popular genre are set to perform.

JOHANNESBURG - Maskandi music lovers from KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa have put their best foot forward for the biggest concert in the music genre's history.

The event is the brainchild of maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose, borrowing from the success of hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up series of concerts. Tickets for the concert have sold out.

Former President Jacob Zuma is also set to attend the event, while Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has wished concert organisers and goers well.

Ngithemba senichopha ingqakala njengoba sonke siya KuMaskandi

siyo #GcwalisaiMabhida, ngo 30 March 2019. Lungisani Imvunulo NemBhlaselo. Nilungise amathikithi. Asambeni siyo #GcwalisaiMabhida kuMaskandi concert. Ingami, Ingawe, Ingathi Sonke — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 15, 2019

Watch: Let us all support the Mabhida Maskandi Concert as an initiative that contributes to the preservation of our languages & cultures, & reaffirms that it is especially when we stay true to our identity that we can offer something to the world #GcwalisaImabhida30March2019 pic.twitter.com/Fyty4z2qrA — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 29, 2019

Concert-goers have shared the unique outfits they're donning at the stadium under the concert's hashtag.