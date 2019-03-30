IN PICTURES: Maskandi lovers step out in style at Gcwalisa iMabhida concert
#GcwalisaiMabhida, which means fill up Moses Mabhida Stadium in isiZulu, is taking place on Saturday evening in Durban, where a host of artists in the popular genre are set to perform.
JOHANNESBURG - Maskandi music lovers from KwaZulu-Natal and other parts of South Africa have put their best foot forward for the biggest concert in the music genre's history.
The event is the brainchild of maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose, borrowing from the success of hip hop artist Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up series of concerts. Tickets for the concert have sold out.
Former President Jacob Zuma is also set to attend the event, while Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has wished concert organisers and goers well.
The stage set for one of The Biggest Concert in Africa #GcwalisaiMabhida @MaskandiTwiter @khuzani_zn pic.twitter.com/BAgiWGlXYb— Mzamok (@Mzamok5) March 29, 2019
Ngithemba senichopha ingqakala njengoba sonke siya KuMaskandi— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) March 15, 2019
siyo #GcwalisaiMabhida, ngo 30 March 2019. Lungisani Imvunulo NemBhlaselo. Nilungise amathikithi. Asambeni siyo #GcwalisaiMabhida kuMaskandi concert. Ingami, Ingawe, Ingathi Sonke
Watch: Let us all support the Mabhida Maskandi Concert as an initiative that contributes to the preservation of our languages & cultures, & reaffirms that it is especially when we stay true to our identity that we can offer something to the world #GcwalisaImabhida30March2019 pic.twitter.com/Fyty4z2qrA— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 29, 2019
Concert-goers have shared the unique outfits they're donning at the stadium under the concert's hashtag.
Supporting the young homie @khuzani_zn in his dream to #FillUpMosesMabhida tomorrow. #GcwalisaImabhida #ProudlySouthAfrican #ProudlyZulu #Ibhinca pic.twitter.com/cmg069eqWO— SiyandaCalvinNtenga (@Ntenga3ZN) March 29, 2019
#GcwalisaImabhida30March2019 #GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/Lx0EnHfKRq— Nozipho Shabangu (@NorhzieyS) March 30, 2019
#GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/xuunX90Xur— Phumlani Nkwanyana❄ (@PhumlaniNkwanya) March 30, 2019
#Gcwalisaimabhida pic.twitter.com/C5XWLlJJOC— #BUSISIWE👑 (@cici_worldwide) March 30, 2019
#GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/GIHCAsdZaQ— Phumlani Nkwanyana❄ (@PhumlaniNkwanya) March 30, 2019
#GcwalisaiMabhida— VusiC Mphazima⏺️ (@vusi_sa) March 30, 2019
Kotini eaters pic.twitter.com/2XPdapC0JE
Zinhle izintokazi shame #GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/6Zsn3Ta2cO— Ntombifuthi Ngcobo (@ngcobogoodness1) March 30, 2019
Konekele #GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/lfY6u9DFrF— Mshengu (@Mshengu_1) March 30, 2019
Elika Khuba izwe #GcwalisaiMabhida pic.twitter.com/9dX99HNVx4— Menzi Khanyile (@SamahhalaNUF) March 30, 2019
