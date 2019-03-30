I know that life must go on - Buthelezi at Princess Irene’s funeral
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has thanked his family and friends for the support they showed during the burial of his late wife Princess Irene.
The 89-year-old died this week after battling a long illness.
Her funeral service was held at the Ulundi stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, where she was lauded for her activism and the role she played in leading the women-driven programmes in the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).
While paying tribute to his late wife, Buthelezi said he will look to his family for support as he comes to terms with the loss.
“Where is home now? Now that she’s gone. I will listen to our favourite music and close my eyes and imagine that she’s still here. Her smile will be in music. I know that life must go on, and that I will be supported by my family and colleagues.”
WATCH: Mangosuthu Buthelezi gives a vote of thanks at Princess Irene's funeral
