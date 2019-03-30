Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC’s top six
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says President Cyril Ramaphosa could be implicated given that he formed part of the top six at the time.
JOHANNESBURG - United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa says allegations that the African National Congress (ANC) top six received so-called “donations” from Bosasa amounting to millions of rands could have a negative impact in the eyes of investors.
Holomisa says it would be in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s interest and that of the country for the Hawks to investigate the allegations.
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the state capture commission that ANC top leaders were given cash between R10 million and R12 million in the space of just one year.
Holomisa says Ramaphosa could be implicated given that he formed part of the top six at the time.
“Now that these allegations are pointed at the [ANC] top six, something must be done. They [Hawks] must investigate, open a docket, check and follow the money trail and let the law take its course.”
