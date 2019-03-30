George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT laws
Brunei will implement the harsh new penal code - which also mandates amputation of a hand and foot for theft - starting next Wednesday.
WASHINGTON - American actor George Clooney has called for a boycott of nine Brunei-owned hotels over the sultanate’s imposition of the death penalty for gay sex and adultery.
“Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery,” Clooney wrote on website Deadline Hollywood.
“I’ve learned over years of dealing with murderous regimes that you can’t shame them. But you can shame the banks, the financiers and the institutions that do business with them and choose to look the other way,” he added.
The nine hotels are located in the US, Britain, France and Italy.
Brunei will implement the harsh new penal code - which also mandates amputation of a hand and foot for theft - starting next Wednesday.
Homosexuality is already illegal in the tiny sultanate, but it will now become a capital offence. The law only applies to Muslims.
Brunei first announced the measures in 2013, but implementation has been delayed as officials worked out the practical details and in the teeth of opposition by rights groups.
In addition to film-making chops that have netted him two Oscars, Clooney is known for his globe-trotting political activism, especially his tireless campaigning to draw attention to the conflict in Sudan’s Darfur region.
More in Lifestyle
-
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarks
-
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of Fame
-
GALLERY: Stellar performances kick-off first night of Cape Town jazz festival
-
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record high
-
Nicolas Cage's wife won't contest annulment request
-
New York state prepares to ban plastic bags
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.