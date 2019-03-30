The New Nation Movement has approached the Western Cape High Court to declare the Electoral Act unconstitutional as it excludes independent candidates to partake in the elections.

CAPE TOWN - A high court ruling could possibly change the face of South African politics.

The New Nation Movement argued in court this week to allow independent candidates to take part in the national and provincial elections.

Judgement in the case will be heard in April.

Bulelani Mkhohliswa, the national coordinator at New Nation Movement, says the electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power.

Currently, only local government elections allow for independent candidates to run to represent wards in their respective local councils.

There is also no legislation to enable independent candidates to stand for election at a national and provincial level.

The Electoral Act says citizens need to be a member of a political party to hold a position in the national assembly or a provincial legislature.