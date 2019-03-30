‘Electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
Go

‘Electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power’

The New Nation Movement has approached the Western Cape High Court to declare the Electoral Act unconstitutional as it excludes independent candidates to partake in the elections.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A high court ruling could possibly change the face of South African politics.

The New Nation Movement has approached the Western Cape High Court to declare the Electoral Act unconstitutional as it excludes independent candidates to partake in the elections.

The New Nation Movement argued in court this week to allow independent candidates to take part in the national and provincial elections.

Judgement in the case will be heard in April.

Bulelani Mkhohliswa, the national coordinator at New Nation Movement, says the electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power.

Currently, only local government elections allow for independent candidates to run to represent wards in their respective local councils.

There is also no legislation to enable independent candidates to stand for election at a national and provincial level.

The Electoral Act says citizens need to be a member of a political party to hold a position in the national assembly or a provincial legislature.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA