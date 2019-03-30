Duduzane Zuma among witnesses set to testify in his culpable homicide case

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the state is pleased that the court sided with the prosecution.

JOHANNESBURG - As the state celebrates its first victory in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma, the former president Jacob Zuma’s son is preparing to take to the stand in his own defence in just two months’ time.

The Randburg Magistrates Court turned down Zuma’s application for discharge on Friday.

He had hoped the culpable homicide and negligent driving charges would be dropped.

More than five years ago Zuma crashed into a taxi on a rainy day in Sandton, a passenger, Phumzile Dube, in the taxi died on the scene.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the state is pleased that the court sided with the prosecution, finding that there is enough evidence to proceed with the charge against him.

The defence has placed it on record that it will be calling three witnesses to testify, of which Duduzane Zuma is among the list of names.

Zuma left the Randburg Magistrates Court surrounded by his private security guards.

He refused to speak to the media about his immediate response to the verdict.

Zuma junior was not short of supporters, with a handful of Black First Land First members showing up.