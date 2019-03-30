Duduzane Zuma among witnesses set to testify in his culpable homicide case
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the state is pleased that the court sided with the prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG - As the state celebrates its first victory in the culpable homicide case against Duduzane Zuma, the former president Jacob Zuma’s son is preparing to take to the stand in his own defence in just two months’ time.
The Randburg Magistrates Court turned down Zuma’s application for discharge on Friday.
He had hoped the culpable homicide and negligent driving charges would be dropped.
More than five years ago Zuma crashed into a taxi on a rainy day in Sandton, a passenger, Phumzile Dube, in the taxi died on the scene.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane says the state is pleased that the court sided with the prosecution, finding that there is enough evidence to proceed with the charge against him.
The defence has placed it on record that it will be calling three witnesses to testify, of which Duduzane Zuma is among the list of names.
Zuma left the Randburg Magistrates Court surrounded by his private security guards.
He refused to speak to the media about his immediate response to the verdict.
Zuma junior was not short of supporters, with a handful of Black First Land First members showing up.
Popular in Local
-
Moody’s delays publishing SA ratings review
-
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case ruling
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents
-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be made
-
Crisis drives SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.