DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings review

GALLERY: Philippi goes red as Malema launches EFF manifesto in WC
Residents urged to switch off for Earth Hour on Saturday night
Malema 'ashamed of being South African' after recent xenophobic attacks
Maimane says preferential treatment of his wife at police station was wrong
Sisulu calls on law enforcement to act on recent xenophobic attacks
LISTEN: UCT graduate launches #DressAGraduate campaign for students in need
Maimane accuses FF Plus of being divisive, calls for unity in SA
Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC voters
Casac: Court challenge of electoral system comes at inappropriate time
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official
'Electoral system keeps corrupt parties in power'
I know that life must go on - Buthelezi at Princess Irene's funeral
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for Brexit
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane finances
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long View
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western Sahara
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to know
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging mat
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC's top six
Ongoing Sars strike 'won't affect' revenue collection
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi's ANC bribe claim
Moody's delays publishing SA ratings review
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February
Liam Neeson apologizes for revenge remarks
George Clooney calls for boycott of Brunei-owned hotels over LGBT laws
Janet Jackson, Radiohead, The Cure enter Rock Hall of Fame
GALLERY: Stellar performances kick off first night of Cape Town jazz festival
The great sex recession: celibate Americans at record high
Nicolas Cage's wife won't contest annulment request
New York state prepares to ban plastic bags
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, again
Huawei urges US to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slips
Tryless Stormers lose to Blues
David Warner marks end of ban with match-winning knock
Roger Federer ready for John Isner shoot-out for Miami crown
Klopp, Guardiola would back players leaving pitch over racist abuse
Angry Messi says son questions why Argentines criticise him
Sarri calls for rule to halt matches due to racist abuse
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape Epic
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must go
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech cases
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trial
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?
Meet Biko's Manna – young musicians taking over Johannesburg
There's light! For now, at least, with Eskom
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air Show
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?
Why Kenya's Peter Tabichi was named world's best teacher
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SA
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analyst
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisis
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debt
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networks
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SA
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
CARTOON: Soweto's Power Debate
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings review
Moody's has once again opted to skip out on announcing its report on the country's rating, which remains unchanged at BAA3 with a stable outlook.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised concerns over ratings agency Moody's failure to make any sort of announcement regarding South Africa's sovereign credit outlook.
Moody's has once again opted to skip out on announcing its report on the country's rating, which remains unchanged at BAA3 with a stable outlook.
The DA says Moody's failure not to rate the country only extends investor uncertainty.
"This makes the investment market very uncertain, as Moody's could, at any stage, decide to make an announcement about the credit rating for South Africa. It is, of course, encouraging that Moody's chose not to downgrade last night," said the party's Shadow Minister of Finance Alf Lees.
Apple pulls plug on AirPower wireless charging mat
Holomisa wants Hawks to probe claims of Bosasa donations to ANC's top six
Ongoing Sars strike 'won't affect' revenue collection
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi's ANC bribe claim
Moody's delays publishing SA ratings review
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.