DA concerned over Moody's delaying SA ratings review

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has raised concerns over ratings agency Moody's failure to make any sort of announcement regarding South Africa's sovereign credit outlook.

Moody's has once again opted to skip out on announcing its report on the country's rating, which remains unchanged at BAA3 with a stable outlook.

The DA says Moody's failure not to rate the country only extends investor uncertainty.

"This makes the investment market very uncertain, as Moody's could, at any stage, decide to make an announcement about the credit rating for South Africa. It is, of course, encouraging that Moody's chose not to downgrade last night," said the party's Shadow Minister of Finance Alf Lees.