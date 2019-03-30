Popular Topics
Cope calls on Masutha to take responsibility for death of female prison official

The party says the incident at Goedemoed prison in the Free State must be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.

FILE: Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha. Picture: GCIS.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of the People (Cope) has called on Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha to take responsibility for the killing of a female prison official allegedly by a prisoner.

The party says the incident at Goedemoed prison in the Free State must be blamed squarely on severe staff shortage.

It’s understood the inmate locked himself in a room with two female officers on Friday and after intervention by other officials, they discovered the slain wardens body.

The surviving officer was also raped allegedly by the inmate who has since been placed in solitary confinement.

Cope says the shortage of officials at prisons across the country puts their lives in danger.

The party says Masutha has ignored the plight of his officials who in many occasions raised the problem of shortages in the department.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele says they’ve opened a case of murder against the inmate.

