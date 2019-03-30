Concerns e-toll saga could send mixed messages to Gauteng ANC voters
Political analyst Dirk Kotze says the latest developments are the repeat of 2015 events, which saw ANC members in Gauteng marching against e-tolls.
JOHANNESBURG - There are concerns the latest e-tolls debacle will send mixed messages to African National Congress (ANC) voters in Gauteng.
National roads agency Sanral announced earlier this week that it’s suspending debt collection.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni lambasted the roads agency, saying the decision will have a negative impact on the country's coffers.
“There’s also a difference of opinions, especially in Gauteng as the province that tries to distance itself from the e-toll system, while the national leadership of the ANC is still in favour of the system. The ANC in Gauteng knows that it’s an unpopular and, therefore, wants to distance themselves because otherwise, it is a risk that the party can lose the province.”
Another analyst Ralph Mathega concurs: “The main issue here is not necessarily the substance of Sanral matter and e-toll, it’s the timing of the change.”
ANC NEC members have been contradicting each other publicly on the party’s position on the Sanral announcement.
Mboweni, slammed the move, with Small Business Minister Lindiwe Zulu being quoted supporting Mboweni’s statement.
Meanwhile, the ruling party’s head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana has blamed miscommunication over the e-tolls saga.
