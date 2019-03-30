Cele orders WC police to shut down illegal shebeens in 48 hours

Police minister Bheki Cele slammed shebeens as major enablers of crime and called for stricter laws that will clamp down on under-age drinking.

CAPE TOWN - Police minister Bheki Cele has ordered officials in the Western Cape to shut down all illegal and non-compliant shebeens within the next 48 hours.

Cele issued the instruction while speaking at an Imbizo in George.

However, the City of Cape Town's JP Smith says Cele's calls should be implemented by the national police service as provincial officials have limited authority.

“He should tell his own Saps, which he controls, to shut down the shebeens, because he is responsible for that enforcement. The fact that it hasn’t been done over a protected period for the last decade and a half shows they’ve taken their foot off the liquor enforcement.”