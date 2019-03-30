Popular Topics
Casac: Court challenge of electoral system comes at inappropriate time

The executive secretary of the Casac, Lawson Naidoo, says such reform would be a lengthy process.

FILE: IEC officials process voters at a school in Matsila. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says the New Nation Movement’s court application to allow independent candidates to take part in the election comes at an inappropriate time.

The movement brought its application before the Western Cape High Court, arguing it wants the Electoral Act, which does not allow independent candidates to contest elections declared unconstitutional.

The executive secretary of the Casac, Lawson Naidoo, says such reform would be a lengthy process.

“Even if the court were to make a finding that the electoral system ought to be changed, the court would defer to Parliament and say the current system is unconstitutional if that’s what they decide. Ultimately, leave it to Parliament to determine the kind of electoral system that we should have in place, and that would only happen after the elections when a new Parliament is installed.“

Bulelani Mkhohliswa, the national coordinator at New Nation Movement, says the current system gives power to corrupt parties.

A ruling on the matter will be made in April, a month before the elections.

