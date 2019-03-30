Angelina Jolie speaks out for US engagement in the world
Angelina Jolie’s praise for the United Nations stood in contrast with the disdain President Donald Trump’s administration has shown the world body.
UNITED NATIONS - Describing herself as an American patriot, Angelina Jolie spoke out on Friday in favour of US engagement in the world, in an address at the United Nations that contrasted with President Donald Trump’s views.
The A-List actress and UN special envoy for refugees delivered the keynote address at a conference to raise support for UN peacekeeping missions at a time when the United States is seeking major budget cuts to the blue helmet operations.
“I’m a patriot. I love my country and I want to see it thrive,” Jolie told the gathering at the General Assembly.
“I also believe in an America that is part of an international community.”
“Countries working together on equal footing is how we reduce the risk of conflict. It is how we avoid the need to send men and women of our militaries to fight and sacrifice overseas.”
The United Nations was set up to find ways of resolving differences peacefully and “it is all in our interest for the UN to be made effective, brought closer to the lives of citizens, and not ever misused,” she added.
Jolie’s praise for the United Nations stood in contrast with the disdain US President Donald Trump’s administration has shown the world body.
Trump has cut US funding to the United Nations and his national security adviser John Bolton, a former UN ambassador, once remarked that if the UN’s 38-floor building “lost 10 stories, it wouldn’t make a bit of difference.”
Jolie, who has travelled to refugee camps worldwide, said that peacekeeping missions “often represent the last and only hope for millions of people facing daily threats to their safety and their basic rights.”
The award-winning actress made an appeal for increasing the number of women peacekeepers in UN missions.
Popular in World
-
US state passes bill banning first-heartbeat abortion
-
Garfield beach phone mystery solved after 30 years
-
Will Theresa May resign after suffering 3rd Brexit deal defeat?
-
Trump threatens to close US-Mexico border
-
No-deal Brexit fears rise as parliament sinks May’s deal
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.