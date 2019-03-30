Andile Ramaphosa just like Duduzane Zuma, Maimane tells crowd

DA leader Mmusi told supporters at a rally in Kimberley that Ramaphosa’s son was just like former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane because they both benefited from being part of the inner circle.

KIMBERLEY - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has hit out at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apparent shock about the relationship between his son, Andile, and facilities management company African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

Maimane addressed a crowd at the DA’s manifesto launch rally in the Northern Cape.

Maimane capitalised on recent revelations that Andile Ramaphosa received around R2 million in business from Bosasa.

He told supporters at a rally in Kimberley that Ramaphosa’s son was just like former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane because they both benefited from being part of the inner circle.

Andile Ramaphosa admitted in an interview with News24 that he had dealings with Bosasa, which is alleged to have had corrupt relationships with a number of politicians.

Bosasa also donated R500 000 to Ramaphosa’s campaign to become ANC president.

Maimane said it was all about family business in the ANC and asked supporters to vote for a new government in the Northern Cape.