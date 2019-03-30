ANC in Knysna to continue supporting 42 arrested for violent protests

Malema: 'The government of the Western Cape belongs to the EFF'
Local
The residents were handcuffed in the Knysna CBD last week after staging a violent protest at the start of the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna has vowed to support 42 people arrested for public violence when they appear in court on Monday.
The residents were handcuffed in the Knysna CBD last week after staging a violent protest at the start of the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi.
Molosi was gunned down outside his house in Concordia last year.
The ANC's Thando Matika says the party will return to court on Monday to support the residents.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.