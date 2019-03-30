ANC in Knysna to continue supporting 42 arrested for violent protests

The residents were handcuffed in the Knysna CBD last week after staging a violent protest at the start of the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna has vowed to support 42 people arrested for public violence when they appear in court on Monday.

Molosi was gunned down outside his house in Concordia last year.

The ANC's Thando Matika says the party will return to court on Monday to support the residents.