Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documents
Zondo said the commission needs documentation to back up Agrizzi's damning testimony that Bosasa has spent millions of rands bribing politicians and African National Congress members.
JOHANNESBURG - Chair of the state capture inquiry Raymond Zondo says he's concerned that former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi has not been able to produce documents detailing years of corruption at the disgraced firm.
Zondo said the commission needs documentation to back up Agrizzi's damning testimony that Bosasa has spent millions of rand bribing politicians and African National Congress members.
Agrizzi said he became aware of Bosasa's illegal activities in 2005 and they continued until he resigned last year.
Evidence leader Paul Pretorius told the commission that investigators are busy trying to secure documentation and may be able to hand over proof to the commission soon.
Zondo said the inquiry would need the documents to complete its work.
“I am keen that such documents, as might be relevant to the work of the commission, should be obtained as soon as possible unless there is a valid reason why we should not get them.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
