Zim army truck accidentally kills two cyclone survivors waiting for relief aid
Defence forces provincial spokesman Major Exavier Chibasa told AFP the accident happened at Skyline in the district of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani on Thursday where victims of the cyclone were gathering to receive aid.
HARARE - Two survivors of Cyclone Idai died and 11 were hurt when the brakes failed on an army truck delivering food aid in eastern Zimbabwe and it ploughed into a waiting crowd, an official said Friday.
Defence forces provincial spokesman Major Exavier Chibasa told AFP the accident happened at Skyline in the district of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani on Thursday where victims of the cyclone were gathering to receive aid.
"The vehicle lost brakes while travelling on a steep gradient. There were people sitting on the sides of the road," Chibasa said.
"Unfortunately two of them fell victim and lost their lives. About 11 others were injured but not seriously."
The army is helping with the transporting and handing out food and other relief aid donated to victims of Cyclone Idai.
The storm affected at least 270,000 and claimed 185 lives in landlocked Zimbabwe while more than 200 are missing. The UN migration agency IOM, however, put the Zimbabwe death toll at 259.
In neighbouring Mozambique at least 493 people died and 1.85 million were affected.
The heavy downpour, which led to floods and landslides, damaged hundreds of homes, roads and bridges in the Chimanimani and Chipinge districts.
One school lost 30 pupils and several staff members, while a local church lost a quarter of its congregation to the cyclone.
Popular in Africa
-
Sisulu: SA to continue aiding countries hit by Cyclone Idai
-
Zimbabwe has up to 7 months' supply of grain, after drought damage - official
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacher
-
Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa
-
Investigators believe anti-stall system activated in Ethiopia crash - 'WSJ'
-
Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of suspected ivory from Congo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.