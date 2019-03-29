Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacher

CAPE TOWN - A maths and physics teacher from a remote village in Kenya’s Rift Valley has won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize for 2019.

Peter Tabichi received the prize at a ceremony on 23 March in Dubai hosted by Hollywood star Hugh Jackman.

Tabichi does his teaching in an e-learning format.

Despite limited resources, Tabichi’s pupils are outperforming those from much more privileged schools.

In addition, the teacher donates 80% of his salary to the children and children courses.

CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Vikas Pota, the chairperson of the Varkey Foundation (the organisation behind the Global Teacher Prize), about what it is that makes Tabichi a successful teacher.

“What people love about Peter [Tabichi] is they identify in him some of the challenges they face on a daily basis. Today the real challenge that we face is that no one wants to become a teacher, and by putting people like Peter and providing the platform, we seek to inspire the next generation,” Pota said.

Pota says Tabichi’s love and care have helped the children succeed in their studies.

