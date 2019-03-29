Vote for the government that will keep the lights on - Maimane
PRETORIA - With just over a month left before South Africans head to the polls, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says citizens are faced with the choice of saving Eskom or the country.
Thousands of DA members marched through the streets of the Pretoria on Friday to the Union Buildings demanding government address South Africa's energy crisis.
Maimane led the Gauteng leg of the party's so-called day of action. Similar protests were also held in other parts of South Africa.
#DAelectricity The DA has arrived at the Union Buildings where they’re expected to hand over a memorandum of grievance to presidents office. TK pic.twitter.com/Qa3qmyGU73— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
Maimane said South Africans have an important decision to make as they head to the polls in May.
“Let us vote for the government that will keep the lights on.”
The DA leader said the current energy crisis facing the country is due to the looting of the ANC government.
“We gave them 25 years and they took those 25 years and gave it to Bosasa.”
Maimane said the cost of living under the ruling party would get worse with the price of electricity going up next week and petrol expected to follow suit.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
