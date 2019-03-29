-
Victor Molosi murder: Knysna ANC wants 42 people released after violent march
Forty-two people were arrested for public violence in Knysna CBD after residents took to the streets as the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi started.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in Knysna says that it has engaged with authorities to release those who were arrested on Thursday.
Forty-two people were arrested for public violence in the Knysna CBD after residents took to the streets as the trial of those accused of killing ANC councillor Victor Molosi started.
The trial of Molosi’s alleged killers started on Thursday.
Molosi, who was the ANC councillor in Knysna’s Ward 8, was gunned down outside his house in Concordia in 2018.
The ANC’s Aubrey Tsegwa said: "The march was approved by the police. With regards to the people arrested, we’ve engaged, as the leadership, with authorities and have agreed that they will be charged and released."
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
