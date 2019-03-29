Theresa May's Brexit deal rejected for third time

At least 286 MPs voted in favour of the deal while 344 voted against it.

CAPE TOWN - British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal has been rejected for a third time.

At least 286 MPs voted in favour of the deal while 344 voted against it.

May says she fears this process is reaching its limit in the House of Commons.

"Speaker, I think it should be a matter of profound regret that once again we've been unable to support leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion. The implications of the house's decision is grave."

Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the House of Commons.

The pro-Brexit demonstrators are voicing their opposition to the prospect of a further delay to the process, amid a heavy police presence.

UNCERTAINTY

The decision to reject a stripped-down version of May’s divorce deal has left it totally unclear how, when or even whether Britain will leave the EU, and plunges the three-year Brexit crisis to a deeper level of uncertainty.

After a special sitting of parliament, lawmakers voted 344-286 against May’s 585-page EU Withdrawal Agreement, agreed after two years of tortuous negotiations with the bloc.

May had told parliament the vote was the last opportunity to ensure Brexit would take place and cautioned that if the deal failed, then any further delay to Brexit would probably be a long one beyond 12 April.

“This House has rejected ‘no deal’. It has rejected ‘no Brexit’. On Wednesday it rejected all the variations of the deal on the table.”

“This government will continue to press the case for the orderly Brexit that the result of the referendum demands,” she said.

The British pound, which has been buoyed in recent weeks by hopes that the likelihood of an abrupt ‘no-deal’ Brexit is receding, fell half a percent after May lost, to as low as $1.2977.

Within minutes of the vote, European Council President and summit chair Donald Tusk tweeted that EU leaders will meet on 10 April to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc.

The EU executive, the Commission, said that a “no-deal” exit on 12 April was now “a likely scenario”.

It was a third failure for May, who had offered on Wednesday to resign if the deal passed, in a bid to win over eurosceptic rebels in her Conservative Party who support a more decisive break with the EU than the divorce her deal offers.

It leaves May’s Brexit strategy in tatters; her strongly pro-Brexit trade minister, Liam Fox, had said Friday represented the last chance to “vote for Brexit as we understood it”.

Additional reporting by Reuters.