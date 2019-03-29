Teens accused of stabbing Kulani Mathebula to death to appear in court

Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula was stabbed to death while walking to school.

JOHANNESBURG - Two teenagers charged with the murder of Mondeor High School pupil Kulani Mathebula are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The 19-year-old was stabbed to death outside the school in southern Joburg.

The suspects are aged between 13 and 15-years-old.

Mondeor High School pupil fatally stabbed