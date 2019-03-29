Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike

-
Theresa May's Brexit deal rejected for third timeWorld
-
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess IreneLocal
-
Portia Sizani, wife of Stone Sizani, found guilty of fraudLocal
-
Venezuela's Maduro announces ban on rival holding public officeWorld
-
'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'Local
-
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
Popular Topics
-
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess IreneLocal
-
Portia Sizani, wife of Stone Sizani, found guilty of fraudLocal
-
'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'Local
-
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - DuartePolitics
-
NC rapist gets life imprisonment, accomplice gets 20 yearsLocal
Popular Topics
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - DuartePolitics
-
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikesPolitics
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent SmithPolitics
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalitionPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Steinhoff to provide Financial Sector Conduct Authority with documentsBusiness
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Rand edges higher ahead of Moody's rating reviewBusiness
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decisionBusiness
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highwaysBusiness
-
Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of state captureBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speechLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of ChicagoLifestyle
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
-
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
-
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closuresLifestyle
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursementWorld
-
Priyanka Chopra: Marriage made me rethink my lifeLifestyle
-
All Blacks captain Read suffers injury in comeback matchSport
-
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg OpenSport
-
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
-
Sunwolves stun Waratahs as resurgent Crusaders bounce backSport
-
Call for no-ball tech as Virat Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL errorSport
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
Popular Topics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike
Workers affiliated to trade union Nehawu and Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding an 11.4% salary increase while Sars is offering 7%.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says taxpayers will be penalised for late payments.
This is despite an ongoing strike that left many branches closed from Thursday.
Workers affiliated to trade union Nehawu and Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding an 11.4% salary increase while Sars is offering 7%.
The Revenue Service said it had a standing arrangement with the banks to ensure the ease of payments.
Sars spokesperson Takalani Musekwa said: “Penalties will apply for late payments and obviously we’ll look at the reasons of the taxpayers. If they prove that they had a valid reason, then that will be considered it. However, we don’t see why would be any problem with any payment.”
Timeline
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments10 hours ago
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees21 hours ago
-
Manuel threatens legal action over 'false', 'racist' statement by EFF23 hours ago
-
Mboweni formally introduces new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetterone day ago
Popular in Business
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision8 hours ago
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?4 hours ago
-
Rand edges higher ahead of Moody's rating review7 hours ago
-
EFF seeks legal options to have Edward Kieswetter’s Sars appointment reversedone day ago
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways9 hours ago
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs23 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.