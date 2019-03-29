Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike

Workers affiliated to trade union Nehawu and Public Servants Association (PSA) are demanding an 11.4% salary increase while Sars is offering 7%.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) says taxpayers will be penalised for late payments.

This is despite an ongoing strike that left many branches closed from Thursday.

The Revenue Service said it had a standing arrangement with the banks to ensure the ease of payments.

Sars spokesperson Takalani Musekwa said: “Penalties will apply for late payments and obviously we’ll look at the reasons of the taxpayers. If they prove that they had a valid reason, then that will be considered it. However, we don’t see why would be any problem with any payment.”