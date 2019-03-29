SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February

Exports jumped 10.7% on a month-on-month basis to R98.14 billion in February, while imports fell 7.4% to R94.15 billion, the Sars said.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s trade balance swung to surplus of R3.99 billion in February from a revised R13.06 billion deficit in January, data from the revenue service showed on Friday.

Exports jumped 10.7% on a month-on-month basis to R98.14 billion in February, while imports fell 7.4% to R94.15 billion, the South African Revenue Service said.