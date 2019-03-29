Sisulu: SA to continue aiding countries hit by Cyclone Idai
International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who carried financial aid to the region on Thursday, says she’s never seen such devastation.
PRETORIA - More than three million people need emergency aid from the effects of Cyclone Idai.
The cyclone has claimed at least 750 lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who carried financial aid to the region on Thursday, says she’s never seen such devastation.
The South African National Defence Force @DOD_SANDF says it is continuing its relief efforts in flood-ravaged #Malawi and #Mozambique. #MozambiqueFloods2019 https://t.co/hF5y2hc9YG pic.twitter.com/Q7jAuNW2SK— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 27, 2019
Sisulu, who’s given an R135 million to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, says South Africa will continue to provide practical rescue and recovery assistance after the cyclone in those countries.
She engaged with South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service personnel who’ve been on the ground since shortly after the cyclone struck earlier in March.
Sisulu was travelling with mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe, whose foundation gave R30 million to Zimbabwe and Mozambique.
GALLERY: After the storm, relief & shelter for survivors of Cyclone Idai
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
