Sisulu: SA to continue aiding countries hit by Cyclone Idai

PRETORIA - More than three million people need emergency aid from the effects of Cyclone Idai.

The cyclone has claimed at least 750 lives in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who carried financial aid to the region on Thursday, says she’s never seen such devastation.

Sisulu, who’s given an R135 million to Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, says South Africa will continue to provide practical rescue and recovery assistance after the cyclone in those countries.

She engaged with South African National Defence Force and South African Police Service personnel who’ve been on the ground since shortly after the cyclone struck earlier in March.

Sisulu was travelling with mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe, whose foundation gave R30 million to Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

