Search underway for missing Kuils River baby

CAPE TOWN - A search is underway for a missing 10-month-old Kuils River baby.

Orderick Lucas was last earlier in March.

A family friend claims that the baby’s mother took the child last Sunday night, but that’s where the mystery begins.

The boy hasn’t been seen since, and the mother apparently can’t recall what happened to him.

According to the missing person's group, the Pink Ladies, the child’s mother claims she’s not sure who she gave him to.

The little boy was last seen wearing red pants, a white vest and grey jacket.

