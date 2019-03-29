Popular Topics
Search for missing Kuilsriver toddler still underway

Baby Orderick's mother claims she's not sure who she gave her child to.

Missing 10-month-old Orderick Lucas. Picture: Pink Ladies via Facebook.com.
Missing 10-month-old Orderick Lucas. Picture: Pink Ladies via Facebook.com.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Pink Ladies Organisation says the search for a missing 10-month-old Kuilsriver baby is still underway.

Orderick Lucas was last seen by a friend of his mother in Kleinvlei over the weekend.

The man claims the baby was with him on Saturday and Sunday. He adds on Sunday night the little boy's mother fetched him and he has not been seen since.

Baby Orderick's mother claims she's not sure who she gave her child to.

The organisation's Desi Rechner said: “We have a 10-month-old boy Orderick Lucas who was reported missing at the Kleinvlei station on 24 March. The mother is saying now that she is not sure who she left the child with.”

The child was last seen wearing a red pants, white vest and grey jacket.

Timeline

