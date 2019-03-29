Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike

-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be madeLocal
-
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case rulingLocal
-
Christchurch survivor tells remembrance service: 'I choose peace'World
-
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolleyLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Case on independent candidates could delay 2019 general electionsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be madeLocal
-
NPA claims victory after Duduzane Zuma case rulingLocal
-
CT man taken in for questioning after decapitated body found in shopping trolleyLocal
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Case on independent candidates could delay 2019 general electionsLocal
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srikeLocal
Popular Topics
-
Vote for the government that will keep the lights on - MaimanePolitics
-
IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess IreneLocal
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - DuartePolitics
-
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikesPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks edge higher ahead of Moody's reviewBusiness
-
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srikeLocal
-
Zondo concerned that Agrizzi cannot backup corruption claims with documentsPolitics
-
Volkswagen says it's responsible for 2% of global CO2 emissionsBusiness
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strikeBusiness
-
Steinhoff to provide Financial Sector Conduct Authority with documentsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
New York state prepares to ban plastic bagsLifestyle
-
CT International Airport wins best airport in Africa, againLifestyle
-
Huawei urges US to drop 'loser's attitude' as carrier business revenue slipsLifestyle
-
Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speechLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of ChicagoLifestyle
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
-
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
-
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Athletics SA: IAAF breached confidentiality agreement in Caster Semenya caseSport
-
All Blacks captain Read suffers injury in comeback matchSport
-
'I knew I could win': Dlamini ends dominant season on a high at Joburg OpenSport
-
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
-
Sunwolves stun Waratahs as resurgent Crusaders bounce backSport
-
Call for no-ball tech as Virat Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL errorSport
Popular Topics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike
Thirty-Three Sars branches were closed on Saturday while 22 remain shut on Friday as a result of the ongoing strike over salary increases.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) was expected to meet with unions on Friday in a bid to end the strike.
Several Sars branches were closed on Friday as a result of the ongoing strike over salary increases.
Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) called for a 11.4% pay increase while Sars is offering 7%.
Spokesperson Takalani Musekwa said: “We are hoping that there will be progress and the parties have agreed to meet this evening at 5pm. We are hoping to make progress to conclude the discussions.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Timeline
-
SA records R4 billion trade balance surplus in February11 minutes ago
-
Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike2 hours ago
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments12 hours ago
-
Sars obtains interim court order against striking employees23 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
'Bosasa CEO ordered security installations worth R300k to keep Mantashe happy'3 hours ago
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision11 hours ago
-
Portia Sizani, wife of Stone Sizani, found guilty of fraud3 hours ago
-
I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - Duarte4 hours ago
-
4 suspects arrested, another hospitalised after attempted robbery at CT mallone hour ago
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith8 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.