Sars to meet with Nehawu, PSA in bid to end wage srike

Thirty-Three Sars branches were closed on Saturday while 22 remain shut on Friday as a result of the ongoing strike over salary increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (Sars) was expected to meet with unions on Friday in a bid to end the strike.

Several Sars branches were closed on Friday as a result of the ongoing strike over salary increases.

Workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) called for a 11.4% pay increase while Sars is offering 7%.

Spokesperson Takalani Musekwa said: “We are hoping that there will be progress and the parties have agreed to meet this evening at 5pm. We are hoping to make progress to conclude the discussions.”

