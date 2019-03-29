-
SA rescue team, sniffer dogs still at work in Zim after deadly Cyclone Idai
The team, which includes members of the SAPS, has already located 16 sites where the remains of victims are likely to have been buried.
HARARE - South African sniffer dogs and their handlers have been working amid the ruins and rubble left by Cyclone Idai in Zimbabwe’s Chimanimani town.
The team, which includes members of the SAPS, has already located 16 sites where the remains of victims are likely to have been buried.
The 16 places where bodies are thought to be buried are in Chimanimani’s Ngangu township.
Team leader Justin Colbert has told state radio he's encouraged by the team's progress so far.
It’s unclear where bodies lie buried in Ngangu, and other places like it, because landslides and floods triggered by Cyclone Idai two weeks ago swept away homes and people.
According to the latest figures from the UN, at least 330 people are still missing.
Ruling party MP for the area, Joshua Sacco has appealed for earth-moving machinery to help recover the bodies from sites identified by the dogs.
