Portia Sizani, wife of Stone Sizani, found guilty of fraud
Portia Sizani, who's the wife of former African National Congress chief whip Stone Sizani, was found guilty in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court earlier on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The wife of South Africa's ambassador to Germany has been convicted of fraud and money laundering for crimes she committed while working as a top official within the Eastern Cape Education Department.
She defrauded the Education Department out of more than R1.2 million by processing fraudulent applications for grade R teaching posts.
Sizani was the early childhood development district coordinator at the time she appointed 'ghost teachers' and pocketed their pay during 2009 and 2010.
She was handcuffed in 2012.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Tshepo Ndwalaza said Sizani was granted bail and sentencing proceedings would commence in July.
“Because of the conviction, she should’ve been taken straight to jail. But the defence made it possible for her to get bail of R5,000.”
