-
Police investigate after man’s decapitated body found in shopping trolley
The man’s body was found in a road at about 7:00am on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man’s decapitated body was found in a shopping trolley in Lavender Hill.
The man’s body was found on a road at about 7am on Wednesday.
According to the Steenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF), a man has been taken in for questioning at the local police station.
The CPF's Gavin Walbrugh said: “We can confirm that a 41-year-old male was taken in for questioning for the trolley murder, however, we cannot confirm the identity of the deceased because no formal identification was conducted, and the investigation still continues.”
Mitchells Plain CPF cluster chairperson Lucinda Evans condemned the man's murder.
“I’m still trying to wrap my head around somebody would really take whatever was taken and take somebody’s head off and chopped limps off. That amount of cruelty that has been done to another person.”
