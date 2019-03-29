Popular Topics
Police confident of more arrests in Uitenhage taxi rank shooting

An 18-year-old teenager was arrested in possession of an unlicensed fireman and will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The unlicensed fireman that was recovered by police following a shooting incident in Uitenhage Taxi rank, Port Elizabeth. Picture: SAPS.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are confident that they will make more arrests following a shooting at a Uitenhage taxi rank in Port Elizabeth.

Police arrested an 18-year-old man and recovered an unlicensed firearm after the shooting incident.

The man will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

A taxi driver and a bystander were rushed to a hospital after being shot.

Uitenhage police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: “According to police information, five men and a taxi driver were arguing when one of the men pulled out a firearm and allegedly started shooting.”

