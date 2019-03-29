Police arrest 8 after man fatally shot in Hout Bay taxi-related feud

After the arrest, officers confiscated a firearm that had its serial number filed off, five rounds of ammunition and cellphones.

CAPE TOWN - Eight people have been arrested in connection with a taxi-related feud in Hout Bay, Cape Town.

A man was shot and killed when violence erupted in the area on Wednesday.

Several shots were fired at the Hout Bay taxi rank when drivers blockaded roads outside the police station.

After the arrest, officers confiscated a firearm that had its serial number filed off, five rounds of ammunition and cellphones.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said: “Police members on foot patrol received information about a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday (27 March), where a 39-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded in a taxi feud in Hout Bay. Members followed up on the information, which led to the arrest of eight suspects.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)