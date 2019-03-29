Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa

Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.

Mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe on 28 March 2019 travelled on a trip to Mozambique and Zimbabwe along with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to deliver assistance to those caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. They joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira, Mozambique, on 28 March. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
Mining magnate and humanitarian Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe on 28 March 2019 travelled on a trip to Mozambique and Zimbabwe along with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to deliver assistance to those caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai. They joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira, Mozambique, on 28 March. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter
one hour ago

BEIRA - Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stressed the importance of business involvement in countering the effects of natural disasters in Africa.

Motsepe was speaking on Thursday during a trip to Mozambique and Zimbabwe where he travelled with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to deliver assistance to those caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

The storm took the lives of more than 800 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi this month.

Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.

He said he came forward when the government called for help.

“We are here to make a humble contribution,” Motsepe said.

“The crisis and the catastrophe is far-reaching and the people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi - in fact, the people of Africa - have contributed and sacrificed immensely to ensure that there’s democracy in South Africa. So, we have a huge obligation to assist them and we are here in the main to make a financial donation,” he added.

Motsepe recalled when Ebola struck a devastating blow in West Africa in 2013 and business provided financial aid.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA