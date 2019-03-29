Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa

Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.

BEIRA - Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stressed the importance of business involvement in countering the effects of natural disasters in Africa.

Motsepe was speaking on Thursday during a trip to Mozambique and Zimbabwe where he travelled with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to deliver assistance to those caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

The storm took the lives of more than 800 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi this month.

Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.

He said he came forward when the government called for help.

“We are here to make a humble contribution,” Motsepe said.

“The crisis and the catastrophe is far-reaching and the people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi - in fact, the people of Africa - have contributed and sacrificed immensely to ensure that there’s democracy in South Africa. So, we have a huge obligation to assist them and we are here in the main to make a financial donation,” he added.

Motsepe recalled when Ebola struck a devastating blow in West Africa in 2013 and business provided financial aid.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)