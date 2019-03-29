Motsepe urges business to help counter effects of natural disasters in Africa
Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.
BEIRA - Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe has stressed the importance of business involvement in countering the effects of natural disasters in Africa.
Motsepe was speaking on Thursday during a trip to Mozambique and Zimbabwe where he travelled with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu to deliver assistance to those caught up in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.
The storm took the lives of more than 800 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi this month.
Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi-Motsepe carried cheques for R30 million, R15 million each for Mozambique and Zimbabwe when they joined the humanitarian caravan to Beira and Harare on Thursday.
Minister @LindiweSisuluSA Meeting with South African National Defense Force Rescue team during her visit to the #CycloneIdai affected countries #CycloneIdaiHumanitarian2019 @WFP @WFP_Africa @FAOMozambique @FAOMalawi @MalawiGovt @WHOAFRO @GovernmentZA @SAgovnews @SADC_News @UN pic.twitter.com/YoHbzOcuCm— DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 28, 2019
He said he came forward when the government called for help.
“We are here to make a humble contribution,” Motsepe said.
“The crisis and the catastrophe is far-reaching and the people of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi - in fact, the people of Africa - have contributed and sacrificed immensely to ensure that there’s democracy in South Africa. So, we have a huge obligation to assist them and we are here in the main to make a financial donation,” he added.
Motsepe recalled when Ebola struck a devastating blow in West Africa in 2013 and business provided financial aid.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Radebe: No irregularities with proposed $1bn South Sudan oil deal
-
Sisulu, Motsepe to deliver aid to Cyclone Idai victims in Mozambique, Zimbabwe
-
Man who tried to kill wife with plane in Botswana identified as South African
-
Three killed, policeman and civilian hurt in Comoros unrest - minister
-
Transporters cash in as crisis drives the SA-to-Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
-
Crisis drives the SA to Zimbabwe cargo shuttle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.