Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after wedding
Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment of his marriage, just four days after tying the knot to partner Erika Koike.
LONDON - Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment of his marriage, just four days after tying the knot to partner Erika Koike.
The 'Con Air' actor - who was previously wed to Alice Kim, Lisa Marie Presley and Patricia Arquette - made a court application for a license in Clark County, Nevada, on Saturday (23.03.19) and reportedly tied the knot with his partner Erika Koike on the same day.
But it seems the marriage wasn't to be, as TMZ has reported that on Wednesday (27.03.19), just four days after getting married, the 55-year-old actor filed new court documents asking for the union to be annulled.
Annulments are awarded when a marriage is legally void, which Cage is believed to be arguing based on him being intoxicated when the pair wed in Las Vegas.
However, court documents claim that if annulment is not awarded, Cage will pursue a full legal divorce to terminate the four-day marriage.
Cage - who lives in Las Vegas - has largely kept his relationship with the make-up artist out of the spotlight but they were first romantically linked in April 2018 when Koike was seen with him in Puerto Rico while Nicolas shot a movie.
Last October, Nicolas admitted he was "shocked" when he and Kim - the mother of his 13-year-old son Kal-El - split in January 2016 shortly before he started shooting his movie Mandy.
He said: "It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance."
Before marrying Kim, Cage - who also has son Weston, 27, with former partner Christina Fulton - was wed to Lisa Marie for several months in 2002 and Arquette from 1995 to 2001 but he doesn't "count" their marriages as real.
He said: "I don't really count those two marriages, I don't think they belong on my record. The real marriage for me was the 14 years I had with Alice and the child we have together."
