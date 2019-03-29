NC rapist gets life imprisonment, accomplice gets 20 years

The incident occurred in August 2016, when the two men attacked a woman while she was walking home from a tavern.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment while his accomplice was slapped with 20 years behind bars for accosting and raping a woman in Carnarvon, in the Northern Cape.

The duo was sentenced in the Carnarvon Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The incident occurred in August 2016, when the two men attacked a woman while she was walking home from a tavern.

The police's Sergio Kock said: “What actually happened is that the two men accosted a 44-year-old woman while she was walking home from a tavern. They took her to one of their homes and took turns in raping her. They were then arrested days later.”

One of the men was also convicted for three housebreaking cases in the area while he was out on bail.