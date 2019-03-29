NC rapist gets life imprisonment, accomplice gets 20 years

-
NC rapist gets life imprisonment, accomplice gets 20 yearsLocal
-
A defiant Russia ignores Trump's calls to 'get out' of VenezuelaWorld
-
ANC: Agrizzi’s testimony will negatively impact election campaignLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer to, says courtLocal
-
Search for missing Kuilsriver toddler still underwayLocal
-
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Agrizzi’s testimony will negatively impact election campaignLocal
-
Duduzane Zuma has a case to answer to, says courtLocal
-
Search for missing Kuilsriver toddler still underwayLocal
-
Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’Politics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
Steinhoff to provide Financial Sector Conduct Authority with documentsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsPolitics
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikesPolitics
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent SmithPolitics
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalitionPolitics
-
Victor Molosi murder: Knysna ANC wants 42 people released after violent marchPolitics
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to nowPolitics
Popular Topics
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: How Morocco needs to end its occupation of the Western SaharaOpinion
-
EXPLAINER: South Africans go to the polls in May: what you need to knowOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?Business
-
Rand edges higher ahead of Moody's rating reviewBusiness
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decisionBusiness
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highwaysBusiness
-
Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of state captureBusiness
-
China's Huawei posts 25% rise in 2018 profit on smartphone salesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Beyonce reveals uncle's death from HIV in emotional speechLifestyle
-
Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of ChicagoLifestyle
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the wayLifestyle
-
Chef on a mission to help cancer patients reconnect with chocolate flavoursLifestyle
-
Disney bans smoking at US parks ahead of 'Star Wars' openingsLifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after weddingLifestyle
-
Cape Town International Jazz Festival road closuresLifestyle
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursementWorld
-
Priyanka Chopra: Marriage made me rethink my lifeLifestyle
-
Alonso to test with McLaren in Bahrain next weekSport
-
Sunwolves stun Waratahs as resurgent Crusaders bounce backSport
-
Call for no-ball tech as Virat Kohli slams ‘ridiculous’ IPL errorSport
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
Australia ‘not million miles off’ World Cup win, insists rugby bossSport
-
Making the cut: EWN Sport picks its Proteas World Cup squadSport
Popular Topics
-
Pedal power: Hannele Steyn, the only woman to have completed every Cape EpicSport
-
ANC elders: We are cleansing the party, corrupt leaders must goPolitics
-
What the SAHRC said about Malema's hate speech casesLocal
-
Money, money, money: 'Bosasa gave R500k to Andile Ramaphosa's foundation'Local
-
Porsches, rainy weather & 'punishing' JZ: Day 1 of Duduzane Zuma's trialLocal
-
Oops! How does a plane land in the wrong city?World
-
Meet Biko’s Manna – young musicians taking over JohannesburgLifestyle
-
There's light! For now, at least, with EskomLocal
-
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's the Stellenbosch Air ShowLocal
-
Why Kenya’s Peter Tabichi was named world’s best teacherAfrica
-
What new Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter plans for SALocal
-
Leadership lessons we can learn from New Zealand PM Jacinda ArdernWorld
-
The markets will be fine as long as Cyril Ramaphosa remains president - analystBusiness
-
DA unpacks plan to address Eskom crisisLocal
-
Why govt is allocating almost R967m to write off NSFAS debtLocal
-
Lights out, signal down: How load shedding affects cellphone networksBusiness
-
Dark times: Economist explains why load shedding has come at a bad time for SABusiness
-
LISTEN: How to get off the Eskom gridLocal
CARTOON: In a Spin
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
-
CARTOON: Soweto's Power DebateBusiness
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her LuckLocal
- Fri
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
NC rapist gets life imprisonment, accomplice gets 20 years
The incident occurred in August 2016, when the two men attacked a woman while she was walking home from a tavern.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment while his accomplice was slapped with 20 years behind bars for accosting and raping a woman in Carnarvon, in the Northern Cape.
The duo was sentenced in the Carnarvon Magistrates Court on Thursday.
The incident occurred in August 2016, when the two men attacked a woman while she was walking home from a tavern.
The police's Sergio Kock said: “What actually happened is that the two men accosted a 44-year-old woman while she was walking home from a tavern. They took her to one of their homes and took turns in raping her. They were then arrested days later.”
One of the men was also convicted for three housebreaking cases in the area while he was out on bail.
Popular in Local
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith3 hours ago
-
ANC: Agrizzi’s testimony will negatively impact election campaign52 minutes ago
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments7 hours ago
-
Was Mboweni justified in lashing out at Sanral over e-tolls move?2 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegationsone hour ago
-
South Africa sweats ahead of Moody's credit rating decision6 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.