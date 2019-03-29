Mokonyane vows to give inquiry honest account of Bosasa relationship

On Thursday, Angelo Agrizzi again testified that Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane was one of the top ANC leaders who allegedly received bribes from Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her state capture accuser Angelo Agrizzi appear headed for a showdown at the Zondo Commission.

Mokonyane has less than two weeks to apply to cross-examine the former Bosasa COO, who again implicated her in corruption linked to the controversial facilities management company now trading as African Global Operations.

On Thursday, Agrizzi again testified that Mokonyane was one of the top African National Congress (ANC) leaders who allegedly received bribes from Bosasa, along with hundreds of thousands of rand worth of housing renovations.

Agrizzi claimed that Mokonyane told him not to worry about being caught by law enforcement agencies like the Special Investigating Unit.

“The big thing to me was the SIU case. I was walking with her and Gavin [Watson] after a meeting and she said: 'Don’t worry about it, it’s closed, you don’t need to worry. Are you worried about the press? Don’t worry about the press, it’s closed and nothing is going to happen,’” he told the commission.

Mokonyane said in a statement on Thursday that she would give the Zondo Commission an honest account of her relationship with the Watson family, who own Bosasa.

“She does intend to clarify her role as the head of elections and organising of the ANC, as well as her role in various departments in government where it may relate to some of the allegations that have been made by Mr Agrizzi,” Mokonyane’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said.

