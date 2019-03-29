Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways
The e-toll system is back in the spotlight, after roads agency Sanral decided to suspend pursuing the collection of outstanding fees in Gauteng.
JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says that road users need to pay for infrastructure if they want world-class highways but has questioned the current payment method used to collect monies.
The news has been widely welcomed, but others have questioned if this was done to coincide with the elections.
“We need to pay in order for us to make sure that our infrastructure is in good condition, otherwise you’ll have potholes,” Zulu said.
Zulu has told Eyewitness News that although she understands the impact e-tolls that have on small businesses, some payment must be made.
“Obviously, they (small and medium enterprises) need the money in their pockets but they also need to appreciate and understand some payment needs to be done.”
Zulu says South Africa has some of the best road infrastructure which must be maintained.
Meanwhile, news of Sanral’s suspension of e-tolls summons has been welcomed, especially by those affected by the spiralling costs.
One such company is Thandanani Transport, which owes the agency over R2 million.
Owner Verna Naidoo is relieved: “Businesses are closing down left, right and centre. E-toll is taking us down even further.”
At the same time, the Gauteng government, which has been pushing for the scrapping of e-tolls has described Sanral’s move as a decisive shift which opens doors for a lasting solution.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
