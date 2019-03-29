Minister Dlamini wants task team to help fight gender violence

Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini has called for the establishment of a task team to assist in combatting the scourge of gender violence in the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the declaration against gender-based violence and femicide at a ceremony in Booysens on Thursday.

The event coincided with the launch a new magistrates court in Booysens that will be used to reduce the backlog of the court roll while focussing on cases of gender-based violence.

Dlamini says that more comprehensive research needs to be conducted to assist government to protect vulnerable groups.

"As South Africa, our data is not disaggregated. As well as the indicators we are using, they are not enough to come up with proper information."