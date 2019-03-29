Man accused of rape, murder of Delvina Europa (6) known to relatives
Reagan Zietsman was taken in for questioning on Tuesday, hours after Delvina Europa’s body was found.
CAPE TOWN - An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl will remain behind bars until his next court appearance early in April.
Reagan Zietsman was taken in for questioning on Tuesday, hours after Delvina Europa’s body was found.
He made his first court appearance on Thursday.
Zietsman is due back in the dock on 8 April, where he is expected to apply for bail.
The man, who’s been charged with the rape and murder of little Delvina, is known to the child’s relatives.
According to a community worker, Delvina’s aunt assumed that the girl was staying over at a neighbour’s house on Sunday night because she was meant to catch a lift with them early Monday morning to visit her father in Cape Town.
But the child never left the Overberg town.
Delvina is the fifth minor to have been murdered in the region since 2013.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm
-
'I am very unhappy' - Mboweni says Sanral must reverse e-toll debt decision
-
Mokonyane wants to testify at Zondo Commission, cross-examine Agrizzi
-
Moral dilemma: Entrepreneurs gutted after Agrizzi's state capture testimony
-
British sex offender hiding in Cape Town loses extradition appeal
-
Manuel threatens legal action over 'false', 'racist' statement by EFF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.