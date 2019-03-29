Man accused of rape, murder of Delvina Europa (6) known to relatives

Reagan Zietsman was taken in for questioning on Tuesday, hours after Delvina Europa’s body was found.

CAPE TOWN - An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl will remain behind bars until his next court appearance early in April.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Zietsman is due back in the dock on 8 April, where he is expected to apply for bail.

The man, who’s been charged with the rape and murder of little Delvina, is known to the child’s relatives.

According to a community worker, Delvina’s aunt assumed that the girl was staying over at a neighbour’s house on Sunday night because she was meant to catch a lift with them early Monday morning to visit her father in Cape Town.

But the child never left the Overberg town.

Delvina is the fifth minor to have been murdered in the region since 2013.

