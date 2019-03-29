Popular Topics
Maimane to lead DA march to Union Buildings against Eskom power crisis

The party is demanding government address the energy crisis facing the country and the looming electricity tariff hike of just over 9.4% which comes into effect next week.

FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the campaign trail. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane on the campaign trail. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) is expected to march to the Union Buildings on Friday morning on what it has described as a national day of action.

The DA is demanding that government address the energy crisis facing the country and the looming electricity tariff hike of just over 9.4% which comes into effect next week.

Similar protests are also expected to be held across the country.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to lead the march to the seat of government, demanding answers on how government plans to tackle the electricity crisis facing the country.

Eskom has been struggling to keep the lights on as it battles a R420 billion debt burden, capacity issues, and serious allegations of corruption.

Maimane said that South Africans cannot be subjected to rolling blackouts while the also expected to pay high electricity tariffs.

“I am calling on the people of South Africa to gather together to make their voice heard in a crisis that is before them.”

The march is expected to start in Arcadia to the Union Buildings where the DA leader would hand over a memorandum to the president’s office.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

