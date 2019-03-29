Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’
Thousands of DA members marched to the Union Buildings earlier on Friday demanding government address the electricity crisis facing the country.
PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mmusi Maimane says immediate action to reform the country's energy sector is needed before it's too late.
Thousands of DA members marched to the Union Buildings earlier on Friday demanding government address the electricity crisis facing the country.
Similar marches under the banner ‘Keep the Lights On’ have been held in other parts of the country.
The DA said South Africa faced an energy crisis due to the African National Congress' (ANC) refusal to reform the energy sector.
Maimane said it was clear the current government had failed to serve the people of South Africa.
“The worse thing the ANC has done is they they've not only mismanaged our education [system], now they can’t even keep the lights on... .”
He said citizens must take a stand against price hikes, including for electricity and fuel which go up on Monday.
“We’re here to tell them that their days are numbered. The people are here to turn against you.”
The DA is adamant it has a plan to address the energy crisis and has called on the ANC to meet with the party and listen to its proposal.
#DAelectricity Da leader Mmusi Maimane now addressing marchers. TK pic.twitter.com/Nt42BcMEUi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 29, 2019
Popular in Politics
-
Agrizzi: ANC's Cedric Frolick was paid by Bosasa to handle Vincent Smith
-
'I won't be abused by schoolyard bullies,' says Manuel over EFF's Sars comments
-
Ramaphosa ducks the media on Bosasa allegations
-
DA leader Maimane leads march to Union Buildings over Eskom crisis, tariff hikes
-
Ramaphosa and the Bosasa money trail - Timeline from Nov to now
-
DA's Winde: I don’t want WC to be run by an ANC-EFF coalition
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.