Maimane to ANC: ‘Your days are numbered’

Thousands of DA members marched to the Union Buildings earlier on Friday demanding government address the electricity crisis facing the country.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing marchers at Union Buildings under the banner ‘Keep the Lights On.’ Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane addressing marchers at Union Buildings under the banner ‘Keep the Lights On.’ Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mmusi Maimane says immediate action to reform the country's energy sector is needed before it's too late.

Thousands of DA members marched to the Union Buildings earlier on Friday demanding government address the electricity crisis facing the country.

Similar marches under the banner ‘Keep the Lights On’ have been held in other parts of the country.

The DA said South Africa faced an energy crisis due to the African National Congress' (ANC) refusal to reform the energy sector.

Maimane said it was clear the current government had failed to serve the people of South Africa.

“The worse thing the ANC has done is they they've not only mismanaged our education [system], now they can’t even keep the lights on... .”

He said citizens must take a stand against price hikes, including for electricity and fuel which go up on Monday.

“We’re here to tell them that their days are numbered. The people are here to turn against you.”

The DA is adamant it has a plan to address the energy crisis and has called on the ANC to meet with the party and listen to its proposal.

