Lindiwe Zulu: E-toll payments must be made

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has blamed miscommunication between party officials for the latest confusing e-toll saga.

On Wednesday, Gauteng motorists rejoiced when roads agency Sanral announced it had stopped pursuing historic e-toll debt.

On Thursday, however, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni hit out at Sanral and said it should reverse the decision. He warned it would negatively impact the country’s economy.

Minister of Small Bussiness Development Lindiwe Zulu has also told Eyewitness News that although she understands the impact e-tolls have on small business, payments must be made.

The ruling party's head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana said: “There have been discussions with the Gauteng government about finding a solution to deal with the e-toll problem. Minister Mboweni is quite worried about the decision to not collecting the money by doing away with the defaulted debts.”

Earlier this year, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said e-tolls failed.

