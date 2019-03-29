Lindiwe Zulu: ANC will weather Ramaphosa-Bosasa storm

President Cyril Ramaphosa was once again thrust into the Bosasa spotlight this week after his son reportedly admitted to receiving a R2 million fee for work his company did.

JOHANNESBURG - Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says that the controversy surrounding President Cyril Ramaphosa and his son is just another learning curve which the African National Congress (ANC) will overcome.

Zulu spoke to Eyewitness News on Thursday on the sidelines of the launch of a private sector initiative to grow small businesses.

In a statement, Ramaphosa clarified that a donation to his ANC presidential campaign had nothing to do with his son’s business.

Zulu alluded to mistakes that have been made in building a democracy through the last 25 years.

“It’s not possible, it’s not practical, it’s unrealistic [and] it’s about burying our heads in the sand and not realising that we all have to work together to change what hasn’t gone right.”

The minister believes the ANC will weather the storm.

“I know exactly what we have gone through. Even this one, it shall pass, but it will strengthen us to make sure that we do better in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency assured the nation that the money Ramaphosa received from Bosasa will be placed in an attorneys’ trust until all allegations against the company have been clarified.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)