Jussie Smollett ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of Chicago
The 'Empire' actor was told earlier this week he wouldn't be charged over allegations he orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January.
LONDON - Jussie Smollett is being ordered to pay $130,000 to the City of Chicago in relation to allegations that he staged a hate crime on himself.
The Empire actor was told earlier this week he wouldn't be charged over allegations he orchestrated a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January, but his battle is far from over as the City of Chicago has now demanded he hand over the whopping sum.
According to TMZ, the Chicago Corporation Counsel - who handles civil claims for the city - have sent a letter to Smollett demanding he pay the $130,000, to compensate for the overtime pay for police who investigated his case.
In the letter, the counsel wrote: "Over two dozen detectives and police officers participated in the investigation, ultimately spending weeks investigating your false claims.
"The Chicago police investigation revealed that you knowingly filed a false police report and had in fact orchestrated your own attack."
The city is demanding immediate payment within seven days, and if the 36-year-old actor doesn't hand over the cash, the Corporation Counsel vows to "prosecute you for making a false statement under the Municipal Code of Chicago."
The prosecution would be different from the criminal case that was recently dismissed, and whilst Smollett wouldn't be threatened with jail time, the threat carries a fine of $500. However, the city could file for three times the actual damages, meaning Smollett would then owe $390,000.
Although Jussie's criminal case was dismissed, local police officials and Mayor Rahm Emanuel have slammed the decision, causing the actor's legal team to hit back over the release of "one-sided evidence" against their client in the wake of the case dismissal.
Attorney Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement: "We are disappointed the local authorities have continued their campaign against Jussie Smollett after the charges against him have been dropped.
"The facts are clear. The Assistant State's Attorney appeared in court and dismissed the charges. Mr Smollett forfeited his bond. The case is closed. No public official has the right to violate Mr Smollett's due process rights."
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Nicolas Cage files for annulment of marriage 4 days after wedding
-
Forget Brexit, there's a new British royal baby on the way
-
Scientists discover how mosquitoes detect human sweat
-
Royal household split - Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursement
-
Animal rights activist Bardot stirs fury in Reunion with 'racist' comments
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.