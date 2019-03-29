Investigators believe anti-stall system activated in Ethiopia crash - 'WSJ'
Embattled aviation giant Boeing pledged on Wednesday to do all it can to prevent future crashes as it unveiled a fix to the flight software of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.
WASHINGTON - Investigators probing the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 Max in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect anti-stall system activated shortly before it nose-dived to the ground, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Friday citing people familiar with the matter.
The findings were based on flight recorder data and represented the strongest indication yet that the system, known as MCAS, malfunctioned in both the Ethiopian Airlines crash on 10 March and the Lion Air crash in Indonesia last year, the Wall Street Journal said.
The two crashes killed a total of 346 people.
US government experts have been analysing details gathered by their Ethiopian counterparts for the past few days, the newspaper added, and the emerging consensus was relayed at a high-level briefing of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday.
It added that the preliminary findings are subject to revision, and Ethiopian authorities are expected to issue their own first report within days.
Embattled aviation giant Boeing pledged on Wednesday to do all it can to prevent future crashes as it unveiled a fix to the flight software of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.
“We are going to do everything to make sure that accidents like this don’t happen again,” Mike Sinnett, Boeing’s vice president of product strategy, told reporters at a factory in Washington state.
The head of the US air safety agency has meanwhile come under harsh scrutiny from senators over its relationship with Boeing and its oversight of the group.
Dan Elwell, the acting head of the FAA, defended his agency Wednesday but acknowledged that, as systems become more complex, the agency’s “oversight approach needs to evolve.”
Boeing and the FAA are under investigation by the Transportation Department over how the rollout of the jet was handled, including the anti-stall system.
Press reports say that the Department of Justice has also opened a criminal investigation into the 737 MAX’s development.
Popular in World
-
Garfield beach phone mystery solved after 30 years
-
Trump weighs in on Smollett case as Chicago demands reimbursement
-
Vietnam seizes 9 tonnes of suspected ivory from Congo
-
Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal
-
May's offer to quit fails to break Britain's Brexit stalemate
-
US NGO takes aim at Malema for Karima Brown tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.