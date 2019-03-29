IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi shares moving tribute to wife, Princess Irene

Taxpayers to be penalised for late payments, despite Sars strike
Buthelezi was speaking at Princess Irene's funeral at the Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG – Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says he will remember his late wife Irene through the music they both loved.
She died this week, at the age of 89, after battling a long illness.
In a moving tribute, Buthelezi said he would draw strength from those who love and support him.
“I know that life must go on. I know I’ll be supported by my family and colleagues. It has given my comfort. This is why I am strong.”
