I've never received any money from Agrizzi or the Watsons - Duarte
On Thursday, Angelo Agrizzi told said Bosasa had made large donations to government officials, including some to the top six of the governing party.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says she has never received any money from the controversial Watson family and its company Bosasa.
Duarte was on the campaign trail in Strand, just outside Cape Town, on Friday.
Former COO Angelo Agrizzi told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that Bosasa had made large donations to government officials, including some to the top six of the governing party.
“I personally have never received any money from Agrizzi, whom I’ve never met in my life. I’ve never received cash from any of the Watsons, whom I do know, but never received cash from them.”
WATCH: Zondo Commission hears more revelations from Angelo Agrizzi
